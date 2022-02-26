Matt Cardona On Why His Goal Isn’t To Return To WWE Or AEW, Cody Rhodes Potentially Joining WWE

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Matt Cardona discussed Cody Rhodes potentially joining WWE, why returning to WWE or AEW isn’t his current goal, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Matt Cardona on Cody Rhodes potentially joining WWE: “If it makes him happy, that’s all that matters, right? I mean Cody is a great friend of mine. I do not know what’s going on. Everybody’s trying to speculate and I’m definitely not going to ask him because I don’t want to know. I don’t want to know. Let’s let this play out. I’m also a wrestling fan at heart. So as a wrestling fan, it’ll be cool to see, right? But wherever he ends up, it’s going to be cool to see. That’s what’s so great about this. And if he goes back to AEW and this is all a big work, that’s fine too. So I’m just along for the ride when it comes to that.”

On why returning to WWE or AEW isn’t his current goal: “My goal right now is not, ‘Aw man, what do I got to do to get back in WWE or get in AEW?’ No. Not at all. I love what I’m doing right now. Ten years ago with my YouTube show, I think I proved, no, I know that I proved that through hard work, the internet, social media, whatever, that you can change your position in a major company. I proved that 10 years ago and I opened up, before there was a Forbidden Door, I opened up that door for so many people to create their own opportunities. Now 10 years later, I want to prove that you don’t necessarily need AEW or WWE to be a successful pro wrestler. If one of those companies called me, of course, I would listen. Of course, I would have a conversation. But that is not my goal to go back.”

