Matt Hardy Recalls Bray Wyatt Playing With His Son

Matt Hardy worked closely with Bray Wyatt in WWE, and he recalled a story of Wyatt’s interactions with his own son Maxel following the WWE star’s passing. Hardy reflected on Wyatt’s passing on Twitter, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Wyatt playing with Maxel: “He was so nice to Maxel, our oldest son. Whenever we had the Ultimate Deletion here at our compound, Bray played with Maxel earlier in the day. He hung out with him and, at the end of the night, he left his lantern that he used in the Ultimate Deletion for Maxel as a gift –- which Maxel really loved … Then we did a live event where Maxel actually got in the ring with us at the end of the match after we won, and Bray gave him some gloves that he was wearing, and Maxel did a little vlog about him. He was Maxel’s favorite wrestler for a period of time, which is so cool.”

On Wyatt’s passing: “Maxel was blown away yesterday when he heard that news. It didn’t seem real to him. It still doesn’t seem real to me, and really hasn’t sunk in that he has passed. It’s just — it’s inconceivable. He was 36 years old.”