Matt Hardy Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Wife Reby

– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today, noting his 10th anniversary with his wife Reby. Hardy wrote, “Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We’ve officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy.” You can view the video he shared below:

