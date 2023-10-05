wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Wife Reby
October 5, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today, noting his 10th anniversary with his wife Reby. Hardy wrote, “Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We’ve officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy.” You can view the video he shared below:
Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We’ve officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/VnJ8LQyN5t
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2023