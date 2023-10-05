wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Wife Reby

October 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution Matt Hardy Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Matt Hardy shared a video on his X account (formerly Twitter) earlier today, noting his 10th anniversary with his wife Reby. Hardy wrote, “Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We’ve officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy.” You can view the video he shared below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Rebecca Hardy (Reby Sky), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading