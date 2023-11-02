Matt Hardy Says House of Black Meshed Together Well, Thinks They Elevated Julia Hart

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the House of Black, praising how well they work together as a group.

He said: “They really meshed as a threesome a lot better than I thought they would in the beginning, and then I really liked them together. Brody King, I didn’t know him at all … but I really enjoy his work, I think he looks very legit. I think they’re great as a unit and they all really, really complement each other.”

He also complimented the inclusion of Julia Hart, adding: “They completely elevated her [Hart] as a character, and then that in turn helped elevate her up the card and helped raise her stakes too when it came to being a performer. I think Brody King has a great presence about him too, he has a very, very solid presence.“