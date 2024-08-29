Matt Hardy Weighs In On Lucha Bros Potentially Leaving AEW For WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the state of AEW’s tag team division, where they’re lacking and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the state of AEW’s tag team division: “I think they’ve kind of been focused, once again on building their bigger stars. They’ve been focused on trying to get something hot, something trying to catch fire because that’s what they have needed to do. And it’s almost like the tag team scene is kind of taking a backseat in some ways. And that does suck because there were so many — you know, at one point, you think about how loaded the tag team division was, and there still is other great tag teams in there. But it’s — with AEW, once again, this is something we probably talking about in our conversation too. Like following through. Once someone starts building some momentum, it is so important to follow through with them so that hopefully they can get hot, they can catch fire, whatever it may be. And sometimes AEW has an issue doing that. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen.”

On the Lucha Bros leaving AEW for WWE: “Yeah I mean, they’re one of the OGs. They’re a couple of the founding talents and really staples of the tag team division. And I know we’ve talked about this, they’re probably the Young Bucks’ greatest opponents too, which is a big deal those guys, those guys stepping away. If they do end up stepping away.”

On Lucha Bros being huge in AEW: “I do, especially with how much they are playing towards the Hispanic market in this day and age. And especially, you know, going on tours in Mexico and South America. You know, they would be huge. They would be huge.”

