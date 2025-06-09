Matt Hardy Weighs In On Mariah May’s WWE Debut

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Mariah May’s WWE debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mariah May’s WWE debut: “I think she’s incredibly talented. I think she has a great thing going forward with the current embodiment of her character and her persona. She’s got a great look. I feel like her going to NXT and now dipping her toes in the water of WWE and starting officially with WWE — that was her dream. That’s what she wanted to do when she set out to get into pro wrestling. So God bless her, and good on her for achieving her dream.

“She went out and she worked in Japan, she busted her ass, she got herself over. She tried out for WWE, I think even before that, maybe. But she worked hard in Japan, she got herself over. She came to AEW, she did some amazing, compelling, super entertaining TV. And it’s a win, man. I think she’s going to do great in NXT. I think she’ll end up moving up to the main roster, she’ll do great there, and for years to come she’ll be a staple in the WWE women’s division.”

On May going to NXT instead of the main roster: “I don’t mind it, because I know there are WWE fans that don’t watch AEW, as crazy as that sounds. So just to put her out on NXT and introduce… integrate her, let her have a trial and error of working the WWE style, the way WWE TV works. Let her do that there on NXT, so that whenever she does go to the main roster, she’s going to be totally polished.”

