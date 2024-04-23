Matt Hardy Offers Support To Cameron Grimes After WWE Release

Matt Hardy has weighed in on Cameron Grimes’ release from WWE. The longtime wrestler has known Cameron for the majority of his life and even helped train him.

Grimes was released by WWE today and has a 90-day non-compete clause. Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the news. He wrote,

“Trevor, I love your passion & your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life & known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood, in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future.”