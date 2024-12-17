Matt Hardy Praises The New Day For Decision To Turn Heel

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about The New Day’s heel turn and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Toni Storm’s split personality character: “It’s tricky to do. It’s tricky to do split personalities in wrestling. I’d given it a shot at one time. That’s not saying it’s impossible, but it is a tough gig to do. So yeah, I’m very curious of what direction they end up going with this.”

On The New Day’s heel turn: “It’s just great to watch them do this, and it’s especially great to watch Kofi undertake this new journey. And I’m really excited to see what they end up doing with this whole angle. I think it’s off to a great start and once again, I really applaud them on relinquishing their fear of being an asshole because they have both done that.”

