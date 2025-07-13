Matt Hardy Recalls Early Career Frustrations for The Hardys

– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, The Hardys Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke about early career frustrations before getting signed by WWE. Matt Hardy revealed how they once received some encouragement by WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on early frustrations in their careers on not getting signed yet by WWE: “Jake ‘The Snake’ [Jake Roberts] (in 1997) was having a tryout doing creative, so he was in all of the meetings. He had done the meetings and came out and said, ‘Hey, do you guys know what you’re doing tonight?’ ‘No, we haven’t heard.’ He said, ‘You’re doing this and that. Just wanted to tell you. They’re planning on doing something with you guys. Just keep doing what you’re doing. They’re going to sign you.’ We’re like, ‘Is that for real?'”

On how he and Jeff were a little frustrated at that point: “We had been doing it for almost four years and we were probably a little frustrated. ‘They’re going to sign you.’ They did, just a few months later. He was being accurate about that. It gave us motivation to keep your chin up and keep moving forward.”

The Hardys would eventually get signed by WWE later in 1998.