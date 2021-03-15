Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos

Matt Hardy is in full support of Tony Khan’s copyright claiming monetized YouTube videos using AEW content without permission and fired back at some fans criticizing him for it. Khan came under criticism by a YouTuber online after her videos, which featured her audio commentary over video content from Dynamite, were copyright claimed. These kinds of copyright claims do not constitute a strike that can get YouTube accounts suspended, but do monetize the content which denies the creator monetization. In a response to the criticism, Khan had replied and said, “Is it possible to review the aforementioned clips like these you’ve listed (Jericho/MJF press conference + Jade/Shaq vs. Cody/Red Velvet) without illegally pirating videos that I budget millions per month to produce?”

Mardy posted to Twitter to show his support for Khan, calling the YouTuber an “Internet nobody in the mud.” When a fan called his response “gross,” he replied,

“Nah. What’s gross is when people make fun of injuries that myself & @AEW performers incur while busting our asses to entertain. What’s gross is the disdain & jealousy towards Tony Khan for betting on himself, succeeding & making the wrestling industry a better place. #DFE”

Hardy also replied to a Twitter user who called him an “absolute privelged POS” and shared pics of tweets by Hardy talking about his heated pool while criticizing the YouTuber, to which Hardy replied:

“upcake, do you know what PriViLegEd means? I grew up in poverty & knew no one in wrestling. I’ve EARNED everything I have. I’ve sacrificed my health for this biz & what I’ve EARNED. Make malicious fun of my sacrifices & job that feeds my family? GFY! P.S. I’m a heel, dumbass.”

Finally, to a fan who praised Hardy’s comments, he wrote:

“Just stating the facts, stating the truth. Now that social media is such a huge platform, it’s sad how many feel compelled to tear down positive people & projects. It isn’t healthy behavior & it’s sad how common & widespread it’s become.”

