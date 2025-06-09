Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Love Of Working With R-Truth

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about R-Truth working with Vince McMahon, Truth’s approach to comedy and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon loving R-Truth: “Vince loved Ron. Vince loved R-Truth. I mean, that’s something that is a very well-known thing. Vince loved working with R-Truth. He loved his comedy, he loved the bits he would do. And he understood he could go out there and he could eat a [loss]. But if he did the comedy bit, and people remember that, it was still a win in his book. Because he was such an entertaining character, and Vince loves entertaining characters, especially characters that are over the top. And with his comedy he could do that.”

On R-Truth’s being willing to do comedy: “Yeah, I think so. I think he’s pretty open. I think he’s pretty much down to do whatever. He’s not someone that’s locked into like, ‘I have to be this serious wrestler. I have to be this serious wrestler and go out, and I have to have serious matches. And there can’t be funny bits in it, it’s got to be very serious all the way through and through because I want to be a big, credible wrestler.

“He doesn’t think about that. He just thinks about like entertaining the fans. He thinks about having fun, and if he’s having fun he thinks the fans are having fun. And if he’s singing or dancing, rapping — whatever it may be — or wrestling, He’s trying to make it fun, a fun experience. And I think his comedy, he just took to a whole another level. Where he was so committed to what he was doing, and it was so authentic I think people just fell in love with it.”

