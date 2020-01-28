Matt Riddle Comments on His Royal Rumble Performance

– As previously reported, Matt Riddle is said to have a lot of heat on him backstage in WWE, and his elimination in 40 seconds in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday is rumored to have been a punishment. Earlier today, Matt Riddle posted a comment on Twitter on his Rumble elimination. As noted, Riddle entered in at No. 23, and he was eliminated by Baron Corbin in 40 seconds.

Riddle wrote, “This is a pic from this year’s 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro.” You can check out that tweet below.

Additionally, Riddle allegedly got into a backstage confrontation with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble prior to the start of the event. Lesnar is quoted as saying to Riddle, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together. Ever.”