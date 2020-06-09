Matt Riddle on How The BroserWeights Were Going to Defend Their Tag Titles for WrestleMania Weekend, How He Hoped Angle Would Cost Him the Cage Fight

– Alex McCarthy recently interviewed new Smackdown Superstar Matt Riddle for talkSPORT. Riddle discussed the original plans for The BroserWeights, how he initially hoped Kurt Angle would cost him his Cage Fight match and more. Below are some highlights.

Matt Riddle on the original plans for The BroserWeights: “Bro, all my eggs were in that Broserweight basket. I’ll be honest, they put us together and we formed a team and I don’t think we were supposed to last more than a couple of weeks. But the fans loved us, we were working really well together and me and Pete get along pretty well, we have pretty good minds for wrestling. Be it on the indies or NXT/WWE, we had it going on and we had a history.”

Riddle on teaming with Dunne: “Honestly, it was probably one of my favorite things to do in wrestling since I’ve been apart of WWE. Unfortunately, these events happened and I know we were on track to defend the [NXT Tag Team] titles at WrestleMania [weekend]. I don’t know what was going to happen after that. Originally I might have been going up to SmackDown sooner, but with everything that happened and now Stallion Pete is stuck in the UK, and what I thought was Stallion Timothy… you know [laughs]. And Tim is still kind of a stallion. He did beat me in a cage fight! Not just anybody can just do that, you gotta be a kind of stallion to beat a stallion. The guy is grizzled!”

Riddle on Kurt Angle: “You know what crossed my mind originally [with Kurt Angle]? There’s the management thing, but then like in my head – and maybe this is just greedy me – in my head, when I see Kurt Angle, even if I like him and I’m friendly with him, I know the money is in beating up Kurt Angle. I was really hoping he was going to cost me the cage match and then the Bro was going to snap and beat up Kurt Angle! Some deadlift Germans to an Olympic gold medalist from the Stallion? You telling me everybody at home wouldn’t be like, ‘No he didn’t just dump him on his head!’ – because that’s what I do! It would have been crazy.”

“Or, he could have managed me and then we had the back and forth with Baron Corbin because Corbin ended his career and this is the new phase, [he’s like] ‘this is my bro.’ And then I go on to beat the crap out of Corbin – which I would – that would have been pretty cool too. But I’ll say this, even if Kurt is not there and I still beat the crap out of Corbin, that’s still pretty cool too. It’s all good!”