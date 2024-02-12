Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’

As previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE following allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. McMahon has denied all allegations and is under criminal investigation. During an interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event (via Fightful), Matt Riddle said that he’s not surprised by the allegations and said that McMahon is a ‘maniac’.

He said: “Well, people say that (they were surprised), and granted I had no idea of anything going on. I don’t even politic my own matches. I show up and do my job. Honestly, if you watch any of his work from in-ring performances, the things he said and did, logic would tell you alone. Especially, me, personally, all the good wrestlers that play good characters, that’s them. It might be turned up by ten or 100, but that’s them. When I see Vince do all the things he’s done from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, I was not surprised. Some of it, a little, but yeah, the guy is a billionaire that owns a company. He’s done it all, seen it all, and wants to do more and see more. I don’t know, I’m not a billionaire. I wasn’t the dude (alleged in the lawsuit). Brock was the dude he was talking to. It wasn’t me. I really have no comment, other than that. I’m not surprised. I hear people say they’re surprised. I’m not surprised. The guy was a maniac.“