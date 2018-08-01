Matt Riddle Says He’s Talked to WWE & NJPW, Confirms EVOLVE Appearances

– Matt Riddle has confirmed that he has had talks with WWE and NJPW, while saying he will make his scheduled EVOLVE appearances. Riddle spoke with Sports Illustrated and said that he’s talked with both companies but that nothing is set yet.

“I’ve been in situations like this before,” said Riddle. “There is nothing official. I’ve talked to WWE, I’ve talked to the president of New Japan, and I am confident in where I stand in the world of professional wrestling.”

He added, “It’s not that I don’t love the indies, it’s just time to move on,” Riddle explained. “Places like EVOLVE, Beyond, those were the companies that gave me an opportunity, gave me a platform, and gave me the chance to run with the ball and showcase my skills. I got to mix it up with a world array of talent. I need more substance, I need to grow. I’m a shark and I swam in a lot of different ponds, but I’m ready for the ocean. It just depends if I’m going to the Atlantic or the Pacific.”

Riddle also posted to Twitter and confirmed he will be at EVOLVE’s upcoming shows this month: