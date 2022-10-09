wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Submits Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Matt Riddle was finally able to settle the score against Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. The two faced each other in a Fight Pit Match, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormeir serving as the special guest referee.
It was an intense, tough, and physical match. Ultimately, Matt Riddle picked up the win after jumping off the Fight Pit cage platform with a Floating Bro-ton. He then locked Rollins in a Triangle Choke, forcing Rollins to tap out. Riddle now finally gets a victory against Rollins after suffering defeat at his hands last month at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales
You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can check out our live coverage of Extreme Rules here.
