Matt Riddle Reportedly Unlikely To Join AEW
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Riddle is not likely to join AEW, according to a new report. Riddle spurred some speculation after noting in an interview that he had spoken with Tony Khan, though he had said he didn’t know if Khan liked him. Fightful Select reports that there has been no interest from Khan in bringing Riddle into AEW, particularly over the last several years.
The report notes that AEW talent almost never works with Riddle on the independent scene and that when it does happen, it’s on Mexico shows.
Riddle has spoken with TNA, as he has confirmed, and sources there have indicated they hope he can appear for the company. While Riddle has been working in MLW and NJPW, he is not currently under contract.
