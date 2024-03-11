Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Added To MLW War Chamber

Two former WWE stars are set to have a rematch in MLW, as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will collide at War Chamber. The event takes place at the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL on March 29. The announcement reads:

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher set for Tampa 3/29

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher at MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

MLW’s big fight card on March 29 in Tampa-St. Petersburgh will host the highly anticipated rematch between two of the most formidable fighters in the game: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Riddle and Thatcher, hailed as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters, are poised to reignite their intense rivalry in a battle that promises to impact the top 10 and put one of the two in the mix for a title shot.

A brilliant style vs style of combat will be showcased with Riddle’s dynamic hybrid wrestling style, seamlessly blending elements of MMA with high-flying and technical prowess, go head-to-head against Thatcher’s punishing catch wrestling style.

Since his triumphant return to MLW after a six-year hiatus, Matt Riddle has been unstoppable. Undefeated since his comeback, Riddle has secured impressive victories over the likes of Jacob Fatu and Bad Dude Tito, demonstrating his unwavering determination to climb to the top of the heavyweight division. With his sights set on cleaning out the division and capturing the coveted MLW World Heavyweight Title, Riddle is prepared to confront any obstacle in his path, and Timothy Thatcher is no exception.

A feared fighter in the realm of technical wrestling, Timothy Thatcher represents a stark contrast to Riddle’s easy-going demeanor. Thatcher is no nonsense, all grit grappler. Thatcher has carved out a reputation as one of the great technical wrestlers of modern wrestling. His recent strong showing in the 2023 Opera Cup tournament and successful stint in Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH only serve to highlight his prowess and readiness to take on the best in the sport.

Now two rivals fight as title contention hangs in the balance. Will destiny favor Riddle or the savagery of Thatcher’s punishing catch wrestling?

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

War Chamber Match!

Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

Unagi Sayaka debuts

beIN SPORTS card

War Chamber Match!

The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist

The debut of NJPW’s Kosei Fujita

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.