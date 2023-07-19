Matt Taven Weighs In On Potential Reunion With Adam Cole in AEW or ROH

Matt Taven recently discussed the possibility of reuniting with former Kingdom member Adam Cole in AEW or ROH. Cole was part of the stable in the old ROH days, and Taven talked about potentially reuniting with Cole during an interview with Stick to Wrestling. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On a potential addition to The Kingdom: “There always have been talks about it, but the problem was, whether it was Cole, myself and Bennett, or Vincent, TK and myself, it was such a real thing. Myself and Cole have been friends since we basically started wrestling, and the four of us with Maria were traveling together before The Kingdom even became a thing. So we were in cars together, and when the idea was approached to us, it was like a no-brainer. It was like, of course. Then when I came back from knee surgery with the next version of The Kingdom, myself and Vincent have known each other since I started wrestling. We trained together. TK O’Ryan came from the same school, Spike Dudley’s Lockup Academy. So we were always on the road together as well. It’s just another natural fit. So when it comes up, when people ask or when ideas get pitched, it’s one of those things where it’s like, we’re not against it, but it has to be something so natural that it’s undeniable. There’s only a few people that I could kind or, obviously people know myself and Dalton travel all the time together, but that would be so weird. He’s got his own thing and stuff like that. So it’s not out of the question, but it would have to be something that’s so natural and not forced, you know what I mean? Because it comes across on the screen.”

On the possibility of reuniting with Adam Cole in AEW: “I would say never say never. Even more than that, myself and Roderick Strong, I can’t give enough credit to Roddy. Just like Jay Briscoe, [he] helped me so, so much when I first started at Ring of Honor. He was, still to this day, such a mentor to me and someone that I could go to and will always give me an honest opinion and will help me out. He’s very giving with his time and his knowledge. So never say never, and honestly, Cole knows my number. We talk constantly. If he ever needs help or he needs someone in Boston this week, I’m only a phone call away, and I know Mike and Maria are as well. Wrestling works in mysterious ways. Who knows what might happen? It’s one of those things where, unlike the Bullet Club, once you’re a member of the Kingdom, it’s a lifelong bond that never goes away.”