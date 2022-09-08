Matt Taven Says PCO Is Wrestling With Broken Ribs

Matt Taven has revealed that PCO is working through a case of broken ribs. Taven was part of a Golden Ring Collectibles virtual signing and said that his Honor No More member is currently wrestling with the injury, noting that it happened during a match against The Good Brothers.

“He’s [PCO] got a couple broken ribs right now, legit so PCO, he — show some love for PCO, huh?,” Taven said (per POST Wrestling). “Trust me, he makes me cringe [with the bumps he takes]. I’m on his team. I watch it as closely as possible. I’m like, he can’t get back up from that… and he does and I almost hope that he doesn’t. He [Doc Gallows] threw him off the hockey [structure] through a table. That’s what broke his ribs so and he wrestled — you’ll see him versus Heath [from the IMPACT tapings in Dallas] and he’s got broken ribs in that match so…”

PCO’s representative Bertrand Hébert told the site in a statement:

“Wrestlers are never 100% but PCO is not working through anything out of the ordinary for him. As they say he’s not human.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to PCO for a quick and full recovery — or as quick as it can be while working through them.