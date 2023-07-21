Matthew Rehwoldt Announces In-Ring Return

In a post on Twitter, Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English in WWE) announced that he will be making his in-ring return soon and is now accepting bookings.

He wrote: “It’s official… I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year! (Including Vaudevillains matches?) Available to:

– Wrestle

– Meet & Greet

– Commentary/Host

– Manage/Mouthpiece

Where to first?”