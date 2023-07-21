wrestling / News

Matthew Rehwoldt Announces In-Ring Return

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matthew Rehwoldt Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English in WWE) announced that he will be making his in-ring return soon and is now accepting bookings.

He wrote: “It’s official… I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year! (Including Vaudevillains matches?) Available to:

– Wrestle
– Meet & Greet
– Commentary/Host
– Manage/Mouthpiece

Where to first?

article topics :

Matthew Rehwoldt, Joseph Lee

