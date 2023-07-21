wrestling / News
Matthew Rehwoldt Announces In-Ring Return
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English in WWE) announced that he will be making his in-ring return soon and is now accepting bookings.
He wrote: “It’s official… I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year! (Including Vaudevillains matches?) Available to:
– Wrestle
– Meet & Greet
– Commentary/Host
– Manage/Mouthpiece
Where to first?”
It's official…
I will be taking WRESTLING bookings again on a limited basis through the end of the year!
(Including Vaudevillains matches? 👀)
Available to:
– Wrestle
– Meet & Greet
– Commentary/Host
– Manage/Mouthpiece
Like/RT
Where to first? pic.twitter.com/51hnsviJ1q
— Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) July 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi & Wheeler Yuta Show Off War Wounds From AEW Blood & Guts (Pics)
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads
- Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd