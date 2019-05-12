WWE News: Mauro Ranallo on Percy Watson’s Exit, Becky Lynch Hypes Raw, Vince McMahon Sends Mother’s Day Wishes

– Mauro Ranallo took to Twitter to comment on Percy Watson’s WWE exit. Ranallo praised his NXT colleague, who has left the company for other endeavors:

My man @WWEPercyWatson is class personified . His commitment to growing as an announcer was commendable . He will excel in any future endeavors. Thanks for being a great broadcast partner. ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/5sLBXHVIk9 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) May 11, 2019

– Vince McMahon posted the following, sending out some Happy Mother’s Day goodwill:

Happy Mother’s Day to my 98-year-old mom and to all the mothers in the world who have given the gift of life. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 12, 2019

– Becky Lynch appeared in the following video hyping the double contract signings for Money in the Bank on this week’s Raw:

#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE looks at the positives as she prepares for her double contract signing with @LaceyEvansWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE tomorrow night on #RAW!