WWE News: Mauro Ranallo’s Showtime Documentary Available Free to Watch, Mark Henry to Appear on Steve Austin Show

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mauro Ranallo Suicide

– Mauro Ranallo’s Showtime-produced documentary is now available to watch for free in full. Showtime has made Bipolar Rock N’ Roller available to watch on YouTube; you can do so below.

The feature-length film examines Ranallo’s experiences with having Bipolar Affective Disorder. WWE promoted Showtime’s free release of the doc on their website.

– Steve Austin announced on Twitter that Mark Henry will be the guest on next week’s Steve Austin Show:

