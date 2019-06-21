wrestling / News
WWE News: Mauro Ranallo’s Showtime Documentary Available Free to Watch, Mark Henry to Appear on Steve Austin Show
– Mauro Ranallo’s Showtime-produced documentary is now available to watch for free in full. Showtime has made Bipolar Rock N’ Roller available to watch on YouTube; you can do so below.
The feature-length film examines Ranallo’s experiences with having Bipolar Affective Disorder. WWE promoted Showtime’s free release of the doc on their website.
– Steve Austin announced on Twitter that Mark Henry will be the guest on next week’s Steve Austin Show:
Live from Austin Texas-I just spent 2 hours talking with @WWE Hall of Famer @TheMarkHenry about wrestling, weightlifting, and life for the #steveaustinshow this Tuesday. Had such a great time we forgot to take a picture. Just fired my social media team..@PodcastOne iTunes
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Confronting Him Backstage At Great American Bash 1999 Over Prank
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face