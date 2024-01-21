Maven Revisits CM Punk’s 2014 Podcast On WWE Exit, Understands Punk Feeling Stifled Then

Maven recently looked back on the famous podcast interview CM Punk did after his WWE exit in 2014. The WWE alumnus posted a new video where he revisited the interview Punk did with Colt Cabana where he talked about his issues with WWE at the end of his run, an interview that led to a lawsuit from WWE doctor Chris Amann as well as, ultimately, the dissolution of Punk and Cabana’s friendship. You can see some highlights from Maven’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Punk saying at the time that it’s ‘okay to be bitter’: “Bad things are going to happen, and if you’re not prepared for that in life, that object of walking around bitter, that’s going to only lay the groundwork for more bad things to happen in life. If you’re bitter about something, what is it that you’re bitter about and at that point, ‘What can I do next time to make me not feel this bitterness?'”

On Punk calling WWE creatively stifling and toxic then: “I’m not saying that’s what you sign up for, but that’s just life, that’s the world. When you’re backstage, and you’re one of 60 that’s back there, you realize sometimes they’re going to have things geared toward other people. Guys would just kind of get beat down mentally at times when maybe they were pushing someone else, and maybe they didn’t see in you what you saw in you. I know I felt that occasionally, so I understand where he’s coming from.”