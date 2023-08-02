Maven Recalls Kane as ‘One of the Nicest Guys,’ Says He Took Care of Younger Talent

Maven is a big fan of Kane, calling the WWE Hall of Famer the “nicest guy on Earth” and a locker room leader. Maven posted a new video to his YouTube account and during the video he recalled his experiences with the Big Red Machine. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experiences with Kane: “Kane. Nicest guy on Earth. Absolute nicest guy on Earth. We all know about ‘The Big Red Machine’ in the ring. Amazing, and amazing worker. The first things I remember about Kane, during my time, we would all have to be at the arena at one o’clock. Live airings went on at nine. We went live at nine o’clock, so to be there at one, you got a lot of time to kill. I remember one of the first things I saw backstage was Kane playing video games. Now, you see this guy, and you’re like, the last thing on Earth you think is that he’s into video games. Most people don’t know this about Kane, but Kane is a comic book lover. He’s not what you think. Obviously, now he’s the manor of a town in Tennessee. Amazing, everything he did in the ring. But backstage, truly one of the nicest guys. A genuine nice guy, genuinely cared about [you].”

On Kane taking care of younger talent: “I was in WWE for, I would say, probably a little over a year. We had a death, Crash Holly passed away, and Kane made it a point to pull myself and Randy Orton aside, just to make sure we were on the right path, make sure that the next wrestler that was read about and passed away way too early wasn’t one of us. I guarantee, I could see Kane today, haven’t seen him in probably 15 years, and I’d hug him like no time at all passed. He’d get my vote too.”