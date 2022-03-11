Maven Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

Maven is set to appear at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 over WrestleMania weekend. Janela announced on Thursday that the WWE alumnus will appear in at Part 2 of the two-night event, competing in The Greatest Clusterf**k.

Spring Break 6 takes place on March 31st for Part 1 and April 2nd for Part 2 as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.