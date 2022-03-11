wrestling / News
Maven Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6
March 10, 2022 | Posted by
Maven is set to appear at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 over WrestleMania weekend. Janela announced on Thursday that the WWE alumnus will appear in at Part 2 of the two-night event, competing in The Greatest Clusterf**k.
Spring Break 6 takes place on March 31st for Part 1 and April 2nd for Part 2 as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in bed.
What I see takes over me I'm blind beyond repair…https://t.co/XPKdmuTAMY https://t.co/bMmANGgEju pic.twitter.com/31k4NxcWz8
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Eddie Kingston After Powerbomb From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Details On Where Negotiations Stand With WWE and Cody Rhodes, When They Want Him To Debut
- Young Bucks, Evil Uno, Lee Johnson React to Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
- Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut, Who He Wants Want Them To Face