– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Max Caster discussed his edgy freestyle raps and was asked if he regrets any of them. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Max Caster on if he regrets any of his rap lyrics: “There’s raps that other people have thought I’ve gone too far on, for sure, but everything that I’ve ever said and done has led to my career being at this point right now and I can’t regret it. I’ve never walked out there and been like, ‘Yeah, this is too far but I’m gonna say it anyway.’ I think it’s funny, whatever I say, I think it’s funny. If it’s a bad joke, it’s a bad joke, if it didn’t land, oops.”

On apologizing to Anthony Bowens and Tony Khan for his lyrics on Simone Biles: “Things got really, really touchy when the network starts calling and that’s what really did me in. Something had to be done and I agree with that, I’m cool with that, I only apologized to Tony [Khan] and Anthony Bowens and they both appreciated that and accepted that and we moved forward.”

As noted, Caster was suspended in 2021 for one of his freestyle raps that had lyrics referencing Simone Biles’ mental health, Duke Lacrosse rape accusations, and fake PCR tests.