Max Caster Isn’t Bothered If His Raps Are Offensive, As Long As People Think They’re Funny

In a video on his Youtube channel (via Fightful), Max Caster spoke about some offended reactions he’s had for his raps in the past and explained why he’s not bothered. Caster was suspended from AEW in 2021 for a rap that had references to Simone Biles’ mental health, Duke Lacrosse rape accusations, and fake PCR tests.

He said: “I think it’s important to do that. A lot of wrestling is based on, can I get people to like me? If you try too hard and you go out there and you say, ‘Please love me, please love me,’ it’s cool, it’s okay. We can try all the tricks, and here’s a pyro, or here’s some new gear, a flashy look, new song. But I feel like the best artists are the ones who will say something and stand by it. So I’m talking Kanye, Dave Chapelle, these are the guys that are the top of their game. So I take a lot of inspiration from that. What I do, a lot of it is kind of stand-up comedy, and a comedian can go up there, tell a joke, might offend some people, but a lot of people think it’s funny. So as long as it’s funny, I’m good with it.“