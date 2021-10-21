wrestling / News
Max Caster Takes Shot at WWE Crown Jewel With Photoshopped Pic
Max Caster took some shots at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, using a Photoshopped photo to promote the Acclaimed in the process. The AEW star posted a pic to Twitter of a shot from the event, Photoshopping a sign that read “All My Homies Love [Cultaholic’s] Adam Pacitti” to “All My Homies Love The Acclaimed.”
Caster captioned the pic with:
” I’ll take “Things I Didn’t Expect to See on a Blood Money Show,” for $500, Alex!
Wow I guess EVERYONE loves the Acclaimed!
#MicDrop”
I'll take "Things I Didn't Expect to See on a Blood Money Show," for $500, Alex!
Wow I guess EVERYONE loves the Acclaimed! 🥰#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/A42fRr620o
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 21, 2021
I'll take 'things I didn't expect to see on a WWE Saudi Arabia show' for 500, Alex. Thank you! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/7WHiDs64Kr
— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) October 21, 2021
