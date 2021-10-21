Max Caster Takes Shot at WWE Crown Jewel With Photoshopped Pic

Max Caster took some shots at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, using a Photoshopped photo to promote the Acclaimed in the process. The AEW star posted a pic to Twitter of a shot from the event, Photoshopping a sign that read “All My Homies Love [Cultaholic’s] Adam Pacitti” to “All My Homies Love The Acclaimed.”

Caster captioned the pic with:

” I’ll take “Things I Didn’t Expect to See on a Blood Money Show,” for $500, Alex! Wow I guess EVERYONE loves the Acclaimed! #MicDrop”

