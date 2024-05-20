wrestling / News
Max Caster Says They’ve Tried To Bring Billy Gunn’s Former Tag Team Partners In
Max Caster says that they’ve attempted to add some of Bully Gunn’s ex-tag team partners into the Acclaimed, with no success thus far. Caster revealed the news during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, noting that Chuck Palumbo is one in particular that they’ve tried along with Bart Gunn and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On trying to bring in Palumbo: “We’ve tried. He’s a busy guy in his own life and I finally just met him at an autograph signing a couple of weeks ago and he was [a] nice guy, amazing guy, he’s like, ‘You worked with Billy? I worked with Billy.'”
On trying to bring on other former tag partners of Gunn’s: “We’ve tried Bart Gunn, we’ve tried Rico, I think we’ve tried Sean Waltman. No one is showing up for Billy except for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.”
