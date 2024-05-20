Maya World Calls Thunder Rosa An ‘Amazing Mentor’, Talks About Time In Mission Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, independent wrestler Maya World, who has made appearances for ROH in the past, spoke about her relationship with Thunder Rosa. She called Rosa an ‘amazing mentor’ and spoke about working with her in Mission Pro Wrestling.

She said: “Thunder Rosa is such an amazing mentor also. She, she speaks a lot of confidence and real life, like wrestling experience. It’s the girls. I’m so grateful for her, but, um, wrestling, I mentioned pro. I mean, I feel like since I started there, my first match was last either June or August. I don’t know why I can’t remember right now, but since then, I swear, I feel like I’ve improved every time. Cause like, I know it’s a bigger stage. They have like, they have like this TV type set up. I would get there really early. We do all the makeup and then we get, you know, promos and all that. So it taught me like working TV, and like I said, I feel like every match I’ve been there is when I started improving and when I started getting better. Probably because I knew a lot of eyes were going to start being on me just from wrestling there. So thankfully, it gave me that experience. Then wrestling there got me onto other bigger shows. So yeah, that’s been amazing. Thunder has been so great.”