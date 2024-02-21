– During a recent edition of Swerve City Podcast, former WWE podcaster McKenzie Mitchell discussed her recent release from WWE and Becky Lynch sending her a nice message and reaching out to her following Mitchell’s WWE exit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

McKenzie Mitchell on Becky Lynch reaching out to her after her release: “Becky Lynch sent me a three paragraph message. Those are the moments … like my job as a professional broadcaster is greater than me. It allows me to inspire an audience, my impact on them is what was so emotional for me, that allowed me to kind of take that realization and go, ‘Wow I did make an impact on someone.'”

On her husband Vic Joseph dealing with her absence: “Every Tuesday, we would go and have our routine, I’d go to makeup, he’d go and start to talk to Booker [T] or Wade [Barrett] or whomever and then we’d check in. I’ll be honest, like the first two or three weeks that I wasn’t going to work with him, he cried on the way to work.”