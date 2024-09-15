wrestling / News
MCW Bruiser Strong Results 9.14.24: New Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
MCW held their Bruiser Strong show on Saturday, with a new MCW Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Joppa, Maryland show below, per Fightful:
* Bruiser Strong Rumble Qualifying Match: Hellfire McGuire def. AK Baine, Jadis Quinn, and Ykies
* Tony Macko def. Brandon Scott
* The Zukkos def. James Ellsworth & Jeff Gainz
* MCW Rage Television Championship Match: Alex Divine def. Chris Slade
* MCW Women’s Championship Match: Gia Scott def. Vita VonStarr
* MCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hype def. Entitled Inc.
* MCW Heavyweight Championship Bruiser Strong Rumble: Kaun def. Demarcus Kane, Hellfire McGuire, Joseph Keys, Kekoa, Ken Dixon, Mike Walker, Moses, Spencer Slade, The Mecca, and Tim Spriggs
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam