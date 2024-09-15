MCW Bruiser Strong Results 9.14.24: New Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More

MCW held their Bruiser Strong show on Saturday, with a new MCW Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Joppa, Maryland show below, per Fightful:

* Bruiser Strong Rumble Qualifying Match: Hellfire McGuire def. AK Baine, Jadis Quinn, and Ykies

* Tony Macko def. Brandon Scott

* The Zukkos def. James Ellsworth & Jeff Gainz

* MCW Rage Television Championship Match: Alex Divine def. Chris Slade

* MCW Women’s Championship Match: Gia Scott def. Vita VonStarr

* MCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hype def. Entitled Inc.

* MCW Heavyweight Championship Bruiser Strong Rumble: Kaun def. Demarcus Kane, Hellfire McGuire, Joseph Keys, Kekoa, Ken Dixon, Mike Walker, Moses, Spencer Slade, The Mecca, and Tim Spriggs