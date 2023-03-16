MCW Set to Hold Seminar & Scouting Tryout With Gabe Sapolsky

– MCW Pro Wrestling is holding a seminar and scouting tryout on Sunday, April 16. It will be hosted by WWE’s Gabe Sapolsky. People who are interested in attending can sign up HERE. More information is available below:

Gabe Sapolsky Hosts Exclusive Seminar/Scouting Try Out for Experienced Professional Wrestlers

Baltimore, Maryland – MCW Pro Wrestling is pleased to announce an exclusive Seminar/Scouting Try Out event in conjunction with Gabe Sapolsky, one of pro wrestling’s industry leaders. The event will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center, located inside The RJ Meyer Arena, 1000 Joppa farm Road in Joppa, MD 21085. This event has limited availability and is only open to professional wrestlers with at least one full year active experience.

During the seminar, participants will have the opportunity to perform in-ring matches while receiving feedback and evaluations from Gabe Sapolsky himself. Sapolsky has been a driving force in the professional wrestling industry for decades and has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including WWE, Ring of Honor, and EVOLVE Wrestling. He will provide valuable insights and critiques to help wrestlers take their careers to the next level.

In addition to the in-ring matches, the seminar will also feature an extensive lecture and Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn from one of the most experienced and knowledgeable minds in the industry.

This Seminar/Scouting Try Out event is a unique opportunity for experienced professional wrestlers to showcase their skills and take their careers to the next level. MCW Pro Wrestling is committed to developing new talent and providing opportunities for wrestlers to succeed in the industry. This event is a rare chance for wrestlers to receive direct feedback from Gabe Sapolsky.

The event is expected to fill up quickly, so interested wrestlers are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. Don’t miss this opportunity to take your professional wrestling career to the next level.

For more information and to register, please visit the MCW Pro Wrestling website at www.mcwprowrestling.com.