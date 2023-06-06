Megabyte Ronnie Details His Dark Side of the Ring Portrayal Of Magnum TA

Speaking with In The Weeds recently, Megabyte Ronnie shared some background stories from his experience playing Magnum TA in the second episode of the current season of Dark Side of the Ring (via Fightful). The wrestler explained his uncannily strong resemblance to Magnum and the collaborative nature of the shooting process. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the similarity in likeness and how it played in front of the camera: “I’m Magnum TA in the Magnum TA episode. They kept telling me, as they were filming, ‘Hey, normally when we shoot these shots, they are super blurred out, but you look so much like Magnum TA that we keep turning down the blur.’ Every shot they would shoot, they turned the blur, at least that’s what they said, I don’t know what it’s going to look like once it’s produced. They told me that I was one of the top three gets that they’ve ever gotten as far as a person who looked like the character they were portraying.”

On having the chance to contribute during the shoot: “When I was filming Dark Side of the Ring, I kept having ideas and I would be like, ‘What if we did this? What if we did that?’ They were all really cool. They were like, ‘This is the type of shoot where, whoever has the best idea wins.’ I was scared that I was going to be stepping on someone’s shoes. Once they told me that, I was shooting ideas left and right. I had a lot of fun acting, a lot of fun acting. I felt I did a pretty good job at it, so definitely check it out. Check out the whole season. I really enjoyed that and I hope I can do more of that, whether it be Dark Side of the Ring or something else. I have another company talking to me about an eating show and stuff. There is stuff out there for me in the acting world, I just have to figure out how to navigate that.”