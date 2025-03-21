wrestling / News

Megan Morant Welcomes First Child

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Megan Morant Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Megan Morant is officially a mom, announcing that she has welcomed her child into the world. The WWE personality took to Instagram and announced that she has had her baby, as you can see below.

Morant, who co-hosts the Raw Recap podcast, revealed that her child was on the way earlier this month. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!

