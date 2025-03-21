wrestling / News
Megan Morant Welcomes First Child
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
Megan Morant is officially a mom, announcing that she has welcomed her child into the world. The WWE personality took to Instagram and announced that she has had her baby, as you can see below.
Morant, who co-hosts the Raw Recap podcast, revealed that her child was on the way earlier this month. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Huge Women’s Title Bout, Possibly for Dynasty
- Chris Bey Discusses If He Thinks He Will Ever Wrestle Again, His Career Being Over
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page