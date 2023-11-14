Megan Morant Praises Pat McAfee’s Kindness On Set

Speaking recently with Notsam Wrestling, Megan Morant named one individual who had an impact on her as a colleague in WWE (per Fightful). Morant shared some details on her first WrestleMania experience and noted the positive impact Pat McAfee brought with him into the company. You can find a highlight from Morant and watch the complete interview below.

On her first experiences working alongside McAfee: “My first WrestleMania in Dallas, Pat McAfee being there and Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out was amazing — and nobody knew that second night that he was gonna be there. Just hearing the glass shattering and him and Pat was awesome. It was really cool for me, I started the week after Pat had started. I think the world of Pat. One of the things about Pat is that he’s so kind to everyone. He knows everyone’s name, the people who mic you up, the people who do camera work, everybody, Pat knows their name and just getting to watch him be who he is was cool for somebody who wants to be in television for a long time, whether that be in sports entertainment or sports or wherever it may be. He’s a star and watching what he does is very cool.”