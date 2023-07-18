Megan Morant Gives Update Following Kidney Donation

WWE’s Megan Morant has given an update to fans after she underwent surgery to donate her kidney. As previously reported, the Raw Talk host announced last week that she was donating a kidney to the National Kidney Registry to help Margrette, the wife of her old boss at the New England Patriots, who is in kidney failure. Morant underwent the surgery on July 14th and posted to Instagram to note that the surgery went well.

Morant wrote:

“Good news! My surgery went perfectly and more importantly, my kidney made it’s flight. I don’t know where it went, but I hope it flew first class. I know this will change my recipient’s (that is still a stranger at this moment) life forever. Today @margrette.mondillo and I are filled with so much gratitude and hope as she is officially activated in the system and will receive a kidney very soon.

.

As for me… I’ve been walking laps around the hospital floor every few hours… slowly of course, but 4 small laps at a time or “mile repeats” as I call them, and all things considered, I feel good!

.

I’m thankful for the best care at @massgeneral and beyond fortunate to be in this position. Please keep the prayers coming #kidneydonor #donatelife”

Morant missed this week’s Raw Talk due to the surgery but will be back next week.