Melina on Whether She Has Heat in WWE, Not Being Asked To Return For Women’s Royal Rumble or Evolution

– In the latest Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Melina discussed rumors she has heat in WWE and not being asked to return for the women’s Royal Rumble or Evolution. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On why she thinks she wasn’t asked back for the Royal Rumble or Evolution: “What I’ve learned through wrestling, being in WWE, was that when we were in it, we would always think the same thing. Like, ‘Why are we doing this storyline? Why are the girls not able to have this kind of match?’ There were so many whys that at a certain point I was like, ‘You know what? Why am I doing this to myself?’ I can’t ask the whys, because I’m going to drive myself crazy. I learned that there’s usually no rhyme or reason, there’s nothing specific. It’s just whatever’s going on in that moment that they’re doing whatever they’re going to do. So I can’t drive myself crazy wondering why. It just is what it is. So when I see the Royal Rumble, I learned to develop this thing where I laugh at everything. So when I hear that, I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I just laugh and think, “Ah, it is what it is.'”

On if she has heat in WWE: “I always tell people, I couldn’t imagine having heat. Because I did everything I was told, I was a good employee. I was like, ‘Hmm.’ But then at the same time, that’s giving me too much credit. From like, ‘I did something awful.’ Like, okay. But it’s intriguing because I remember back in the day, people would say like, I got people fired. And I was like, ‘I can’t even keep my own job. How am I gonna get people fired?’ [laughs] And if I had that kind of stroke, wouldn’t I get this ultimate storyline that’s undeniable, that will keep me in wrestling forever? So the heat thing, I’m like, I don’t know. I can’t speak for anybody, but I don’t think so. I couldn’t imagine. I did everything I was told. They were nice to me when they let me go.”

On why she was told she was being released: “Oh, creative had nothing for me. [laughs] I was like, ‘I’m Melina!’ But I mean, granted, that’s what I thought. I was like, ‘I’m Melina. Of course you’d have’ — you could create for Melina. She could do anything. But at the same time I knew, there was a sense of relief. I was relieved when I got let go. And it’s nothing against WWE. What happened was, I was injured twice. I had never really took time off, real time off. And throughout the things I’ve been through, I needed to get my mind straight. I needed peace. I needed to just take a break. And I told them, they asked me like, ‘Why aren’t you crying?’ Because apparently I cry all the time, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ I’m sensitive! And so when I didn’t cry, they asked me like, ‘You’re not gonna cry?’ I was like, ‘No.’ Because I really did believe, being in the business you see people leave, come back, leave, come back. So I said, ‘I know there’ll be a time when I come back. It’s not the end.’ So I was secure in that, knowing that’s not the end.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

Listen to “Melina – From Victim to Victorious: Overcoming and Surviving Depression & Sexual Assault” on Spreaker.