Melina Reacts To Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance, Calls Sasha Banks A ‘Perfect Opponent’

As noted, Melina was a surprise entrant in this year’s Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match, where she entered second after Sasha Banks entered at No. 1. However, it was Banks that got the upper hand by eliminating her from the match.

Melina recently took to Instagram to react to her Royal Rumble appearance, as she thanked fans and called Banks a “perfect opponent” for her to be in the ring with.

Over 44k in attendance at this year’s Royal Rumble and I never imagined such a response. Thank you to all the ladies in the back and to all the fans. What a moment to be alive and feel alive. It’s all thanks to each and every one of you. In wrestling there may be moments where a storyline is taken away, you’re taken out of a segment, times are cut, your match gets scrapped and/or you get treated like you you don’t matter enough to be used… but at that Rumble, the crowd reaction, the love I felt and all the kind words that were said, THAT was pure & real. Erase me from history or take away my time in the ring, but THAT moment at the Rumble will be something that no one could ever take away and it will stay in my heart for all eternity. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Seeing the reaction videos, the posts and the comments filled my heart with overwhelming love, joy and gratitude. I can’t say it enough, THANK YOU. @sashabankswwe, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect opponent to start the Rumble and make my WWE in ring return with. Thank you for that magic moment. ♥️ Ughhhh! What could have been!!!!!

