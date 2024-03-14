Mercedes Mone Makes AEW Debut At Big Business, Signs With Company

It’s finally official: Mercedes Mone is All Elite as she made her debut on AEW Dynamite and signed with the company. Wednesday night’s show opened with Mone making her AEW debut and cutting a promo thanking the fans for sticking with her over the last couple of years. She noted that the fans were the reason she’s here and talked about how wrestling gave her a place to dream, dreams that helped her lead a women’s revolution and be the first woman to main event a PPV in the TD Garden.

Mone said that she is in AEW because it’s where she needs and wants to be, and said she can’t wait to face everyone in the locker room. She noted she has unfinished business with Willow Nightingale, who defeated her to win the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship last year, and is All Elite.

Tony Khan then posted to Twitter to share Mone’s “All Elite” graphic noting that she has signed with the company.