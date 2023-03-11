Mercedes Mone Brought a Lot Of What She Learned On The Mandalorian Back To Wrestling

Mercedes Mone learned a lot of new aspects to performing on The Mandalorian, and she says that made her better in wrestling. Mone, who played Koska Reeves on season two of the Star Wars series, was part of a panel at Emerald City Comic-Con. In the video, which was presented by Popverse, Mone talked about how she learned a lot from her castmates and director that she was able to apply to her performances in WWE and now in NJPW. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On her experience with filming the show: “I never experienced anything where you had to repeat yourself over and over and over and over. I’m so used to just one take, live, and then go, and just be like, ‘Okay.’ That’s my anxiety and stress, but I know I can get it done. But to do it 20 times, maybe 40 times, great. Now we have to change angles. Now we have to do it 40 or 50 times on your left side, from the back, to the right, above you, behind you, underneath you. I never, ever experienced that. So to do 14-hour days I would just look at Katee [Sackhoff] and I would just be so blown away. I learned so much from you, and I grew from watching you. I was so empowered by everything you did on set. She knew Bo as a tea that she would go to Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni] and be like, ‘I think Bo would do this or say this.’”

On taking what she learned back to wrestling: “I learned so much from Katee because I brought that back to wrestling. I’m like, you have to remember who you are and what you’re gonna bring to the table. You are the character. You’re gonna be this the rest of your life and bring it to people’s viewership. So she knew so much about being a strong woman that I brought that back to wrestling, and I felt like that was one of my best years in wrestling in 2019 and 2020 because of everything I learned from you and Bryce [Dallas Howard].”