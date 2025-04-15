wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Has Gear Travel Issue En Route To AEW Dynamite
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone has had a travel mishap with her gear heading into this week’s AEW Dynamite. Mone is set to face Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s show, but she noted that her gear for the show is stuck in customs.
Mone wrote:
“My gear for #AEWDynamite is stuck in customs @DHLGlobal Let’s all pray that it gets here in time.”
