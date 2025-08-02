– During a recent edition of Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recalled her WrestleMania 37 main event title bout against Bianca Belair and how important that moment was for her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on WrestleMania 37: “That night at WrestleMania will always live in my heart. Wrestling Bianca wasn’t just about a match; it was about making history. We didn’t find out we were main eventing until about a day and a half before. I had been praying, manifesting, and hoping—and when they finally told us, I was overwhelmed.”

On watching Bianca Belair celebrate the victory from her husband: “Lying on the floor at the end, I watched Bianca’s husband run out to celebrate with her. Even though I was selling from the pain of the match, I couldn’t stop smiling. I thought to myself, ‘If I had seen this as a little girl, I can’t even imagine the kind of superstar I would’ve become.’ Even though I lost, it felt like a Cinderella moment. That night, WWE didn’t just change my life—they changed the entire game for women’s wrestling.”

The match saw Bianca Belair beat Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.