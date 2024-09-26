Mercedes Mone Reveals Her Plans For AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone is not competing at the AEW Grand Slam tapings, and she revealed what her plans are for the shows. Grand Slam kicks off tonight with Dynamite and then moves onto Collision on Saturday, and Mone is not set for a match. She spoke with Barstool’s Frank Walks for a new video in which she talked about what she’ll be doing.

“I don’t have a match schedule for this week,” Mone said (per Fightful). “I just feel like hanging out with my EVPs, Nicholas and Matt Jackson, and the chairman, Tony Khan, of course. We’re going to be sitting together, god thinking and plotting steaming plans and just getting ready for our five-year anniversary next week.”

She added, “It’s so crazy that AEW has been around for five years, and they just changed the game in professional wrestling.”

Mone is also not currently booked for the five year anniversary show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.