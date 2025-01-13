Mercedes Mone Says Snoop Dogg Gave Her the Best Advice Of Her Entire Career

In an interview with The Sherri Shepherd Show (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone said that she got the best advice of her entire career from her more famous cousin, Snoop Dogg. Snoop is himself a WWE Hall of Famer and has appeared in both WWE and AEW.

Mone said: “He’s given me the best advice in my whole career. I remember going to WrestleMania with him when I was 16 and letting him know that one day I wanted to be a wrestler. He said, ‘Cuzzo, if you want to do it, I believe in you.’ So many times I’ve called him up and he’s told me before, this is advice for everybody, ‘Sometimes in life, you’ve gotta be a hoe.’ I said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ ‘Sometimes in life, you’ve gotta be a hoe. You’ve gotta put your head down, do your work, and do as good as good as you can until you become a pimp. You have to work so hard until you become a pimp. A pimp means to be the CEO of your life.’ I was, ‘This makes a lot of sense.’ Right now, back in the day, I felt like a hoe. Now, with AEW, I’m the pimp. I’m the CEO of my life. I’m good.“