Meta-Four Agree Part Ways On WWE NXT

The Meta-Four have split up, agreeing to go their own ways on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode featured a backstage segment in which the four agreed to go their own way after Lash Legend said things had changed while Dar was out with injury. The group hugged and said they’d always be there for each other, then walked off while Dar sat with his Heritage Cup.

The group formed around Dar in June of 2023. Ora Mensah has been working on Evolve as of late while Legend and Jakara Jackson have made several main roster appearances. Dar returned last week to with the NXT Heritage Cup from Lexis King.