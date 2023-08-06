Metalik Exiting CMLL, Says They Didn’t Reach a Deal

Metalik has announced that he will no longer be competing in CMLL, as they did not come to terms on a deal. Metalik made his return to the company last month, but posted to Twitter on Saturday to announce he’s finished up there.

Metalik wrote (translated by Fightful):

“I want to tell all my fans that I am no longer going to continue competing for CMLL. We did not reach a deal and, well, thanks to everyone who supported me in my return now that I was in Mexico. We continue with everything from the hand of God.”