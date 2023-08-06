wrestling / News
Metalik Exiting CMLL, Says They Didn’t Reach a Deal
Metalik has announced that he will no longer be competing in CMLL, as they did not come to terms on a deal. Metalik made his return to the company last month, but posted to Twitter on Saturday to announce he’s finished up there.
Metalik wrote (translated by Fightful):
“I want to tell all my fans that I am no longer going to continue competing for CMLL. We did not reach a deal and, well, thanks to everyone who supported me in my return now that I was in Mexico. We continue with everything from the hand of God.”
Quiero comentarles a toda mi afición que ya no voy a seguir luchado para el consejo mundial de lucha libre. no llegamos un acuerdo y pues gracias a todos los que me apoyaron en mi regreso ahora que estuve en mexico. 😎🦁🇲🇽 seguimos con todo 💪 de la mano de Dios 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dxyTlO3vMM
— METALIK (@Mascaradorada24) August 6, 2023
