Michael Buffer Says He’d Return To Wrestling ‘In a Heartbeat’

Michael Buffer hasn’t announced wrestling in years, but he would happily return if asked. Buffer, who was the ring announcer for WCW’s biggest moments, responded to a fan question asking if he would be interested in returning to announce a pro wrestling show, noting:

“In a heartbeat!!!

Love the heels & babyfaces!!

Some of the best athletes in the world..I don’t know how they do what they do!!”

Buffer last did ring announcing for WWE in 2008, when he returned for a night to serve as ring announcer for John Cena’s surprise return at the Royal Rumble.