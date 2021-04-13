wrestling / News
Michael Buffer Says He’d Return To Wrestling ‘In a Heartbeat’
Michael Buffer hasn’t announced wrestling in years, but he would happily return if asked. Buffer, who was the ring announcer for WCW’s biggest moments, responded to a fan question asking if he would be interested in returning to announce a pro wrestling show, noting:
“In a heartbeat!!!
Love the heels & babyfaces!!
Some of the best athletes in the world..I don’t know how they do what they do!!”
Buffer last did ring announcing for WWE in 2008, when he returned for a night to serve as ring announcer for John Cena’s surprise return at the Royal Rumble.
