– During a recent chat with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE broadcaster Michael Cole discussed some of his favorite moments in WWE he got the chance to call, specifically citing The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 28. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Michael Cole on calling The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania: “Box office-wise, probably Rock-Cena at WrestleMania. The first one. One of the biggest stories that we’d ever done. Just that moment in time where Rock and John were in their careers. That was probably the biggest that I had the pleasure of calling.”

On some of his other standout moments to call: “But there’s been so many over the years. Roman Reigns has just had some incredible moments. Probably the greatest moment, though, was the night that Seth Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania to beat Brock and Roman on the same night. That was probably my favorite moment.”